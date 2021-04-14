"He was clumsy as hell" - WWE legend on Vince McMahon as a wrestler

Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed Vince McMahon as a wrestler and stated that the WWE Chairman was clumsy in the ring but was a great showman.

In a recent appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin said that McMahon took his time in the ring and was over-the-top but was a genius as a worker. The Texas Rattlesnake said that his chemistry with McMahon was incredible.

"As an opponent, he was clumsy as hell, but he was such a showman. And for a guy without any experience in the ring, a guy who had only watched matches and given finishes to matches and told people how to do matches for years, he was amazing in the ring. He always took his time. He was so over the top but made sense. He was the ultimate showman. And to be really honest, I mean, you're working with a guy that's been in the ring 8 or 9 years, he'd been in the ring, for what, two months? Mechanically, he's clumsy; but as a worker and a feel guy, a genius."

Austin said that Vince McMahon was like a "kid in a candy store" before working with him, as the WWE Chairman had always wanted to be an in-ring performer.

Vince McMahon's work in the ring

10.) Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon- Wrestlemania 26 (No Holds Barred match; 1/4*)



This was a day-one in wrestling school match. No one should’ve expected much from two men in their fifties but this was the Hitman and the Chairman we’re talking about. Just an extended squash. pic.twitter.com/DSrbW99B4H — AARON, head of the wrestling twltter table (@AaronIsTheBrand) May 9, 2019

Vince McMahon's first match in WWE was against Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998. McMahon went on to have a few more matches against The Texas Rattlesnake in WWE.

The WWE Chairman also got in the ring against the likes of Bobby Lashley, Triple H, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels and John Cena, to name a few.

His last match in WWE came in 2012 when he faced CM Punk on an episode of RAW.

Shane McMahon vs Vince McMahon street fight at WM 17. imo the best street fight in WWE history. The crowd pop for Linda getting out of her chair sedated and lowblowing Vince plus we got the iconic coast to coast from Shane pic.twitter.com/0c7POZgFKq — Jordy Strong, MD (@jordan_strong14) April 4, 2019

