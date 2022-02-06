Stone Cold Steve Austin wants to face top WWE Superstar if he makes an epic return

It's been a long time since we've seen Stone Cold Steve Austin in action since his official retirement in 2003 at WrestleMania XIX. We would all have our eyes on him if he ever came out of retirement to get in the ring with another opponent.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently answered some questions on WWE's TikTok account in a rapid-fire Q&A. Amongst several questions he was asked, was which current superstar he'd like to face, and he answered Brock Lesnar.

The dream match has been teased by Austin on numerous occasions since Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012. These phenomenal superstars would certainly create magic in and out of the ring due to their experience, wrestling ability and charisma.

Stone Cold also named a classic WWE Superstar from another era, Billy Graham as someone he would've loved to face. Other questions posed to Austin were the funniest superstar and his favorite travel partner to which he answered Mick Foley and Billy Gunn respectively.

Why didn't a match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar happen?

When Brock Lesnar emerged as the "Next Big Thing," Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the most popular superstars on the roster. The two were expected to face each other in singles action in a King of The Ring qualifying match on Monday Night RAW in 2002.

The Texas Rattlesnake wasn't happy that he was booked to lose to Lesnar in this match as he believed the story should've been expanded on before the result. Disappointed at the news, Austin famously no-showed the episode of RAW when the pair were meant to clash.

Vince McMahon declared his absence from the show. Unfortunately, Lesnar and Austin never got the opportunity to face each other and the dream match never happened.

Would you like to see the dream match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar happen today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

