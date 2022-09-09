"Would've loved to have been in the ring with him" – Stone Cold Steve Austin recalls missing out working with fellow Hall of Fame inductee (Exclusive)

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about some of his fellow inductees into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this year. He particularly mentioned Billy Robinson as someone he would have loved to share the ring with.

The Texas Rattlesnake is among the many greats inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Other inductees include the wrestling legends such as Dory Funk Jr., Karl Gotch, Tom Jenkins, and Robinson, among others.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin stated he was honored to be on the same level as some of the greats in the business. He also shared his thoughts on some of his fellow inductees.

"He was pretty crafty in the ring," Austin said of Karl Gotch. "Man, one of the greats. Shoot wrestler, Billy Robinson - tough as nails. I would've loved to have been in the ring with him. I've heard so many stories about him and I've watched a lot of his videos on YouTube. So he was really amazing. I would've enjoyed working with Billy Robinson," Austin said.

Stone Cold Steve Austin also addressed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr.

"Oh man. So much history with the Funk family. Of course, me being from Texas, them coming out of West Texas and so many people coming out of the Funkin' Dojo. So, hey Dory. I can't see you but you're a legend and I've always looked up to you and admired your body of work," he added. [From 2:02 - 3:10]

When was Stone Cold Steve Austin inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Possibly one of the greatest superstars to have ever set foot in the ring, Stone Cold Steve Austin was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2009.

The Texas Rattlesnake was inducted by none other than Vince McMahon himself.

The Beermat @TheBeermat



Is Steve Austin the greatest or all time? In our opinion he is



@steveaustinBSR #stonecold #SteveAustin #OnThisDay in 2009 on #wweraw , it was announed that Stone Cold Steve Austin would be the inducted into the 2009 Hall Of Fame in #Houston , TexasIs Steve Austin the greatest or all time? In our opinion he is #OnThisDay in 2009 on #wweraw , it was announed that Stone Cold Steve Austin would be the inducted into the 2009 Hall Of Fame in #Houston, TexasIs Steve Austin the greatest or all time? In our opinion he is@steveaustinBSR #stonecold #SteveAustin https://t.co/zQ6UFss6qh

Emanating from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, the event saw several WWE legends such as Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, "Cowboy" Bill Watts, Howard Finkel, Koko B. Ware, The Funks, and The Von Erichs also being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What do you think of this honor being bestowed upon Steve Austin? Sound off in the comments section below.

