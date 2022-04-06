Major update on Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE future - Reports

According to reports, we witnessed the last match of Stone Cold Steve Austin's career at WrestleMania 38.

The Texas Rattlesnake stayed true to his retirement before the Show of Shows. Even after Kevin Owens called him out on an episode of RAW, Stone Cold did not agree to a match but gave the green light for a confrontation. However, at WrestleMania 38, the icon could not reject KO's challenge. But that was not the last we saw of Austin as he made another appearance on Sunday as he applied three stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee.

As per the report from WrestlingNews.co, Austin and WWE were very much content with the No Holds Barred match. But the sad news is that Stone Cold Steve Austin has certainly reached the end of his wrestling career and there are no plans to get him back for another match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin did not follow WWE's order to keep his middle finger in control at WrestleMania 38

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked to keep his natural instincts of flipping the bird under control at WrestleMania 38. But Stone Cold Steve Austin broke his promise on the second night of the prestigious event.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the commentator explained that he could guess it would be impossible to keep Texas' very own under control on the night.

"So, I got to watch this dude’s entrance within an empty stadium or whatever. He goes right to that top rope, f**king both fingers straight up in the air. He’s doing his whole thing. Then I see three producers running over [to him] ‘Can’t do that. Can’t do that.’ So he does it again. ‘Can’t do that.’ He was like, ‘Alright.’ So he just put his fist up or whatever. As I was watching him [at the show], I was wondering, ‘There’s no way he keeps that middle finger down, the middle finger from Steve Austin is coming at some point.’ Then last night, he had a couple.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Do you think Stone Cold will return for another match in the future? Sound off below!

