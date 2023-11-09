It has been over a week since Giovanni Vinci was seen on WWE TV, and it seems that many fans are concerned about his whereabouts.

This week on RAW, Ludwig Kaiser headed out to the ring to attack Johnny Gargano alone and later joined Gunther for a backstage interview. Vinci could have just been missing due to injury, but this week on The Bump, Kaiser, and The Ring General appeared without him despite it promoting Imperium for the show.

Many fans have tweeted their concern for his whereabouts after not showing both RAW and The Bump this week.

The general online consensus is that fans just want to know where The Imperium member is. There was no update on RAW, and he didn't appear to be injured as part of his most recent match two weeks ago.

A few fans have noted that Vinci deserves better treatment since it appears that he was snubbed from The Bump because he is still in trouble with Gunther, so the two stars were unable to appear together.

Will Gunther replace Giovanni Vinci on WWE RAW?

Gunther and Vinci have had some issues over the past few weeks, and it was made clear that he was Kaiser's problem moving forward.

The Ring General made it clear ahead of the match that he wanted Johnny Gargano stretchered out of the arena, and that didn't happen, which could be why Vinci is in trouble with the Austrian star.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will decide to replace Vinci in the group since he has been unable to follow Kaiser's success on the main roster. Giovanni was already a star on his own and could have a run of his own as a singles star on RAW if given the chance.

Several stars would be open to joining Imperium since there are many misused WWE Superstars at the moment. Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in the company's history, and many stars would be happy to walk next to him and sit under his learning tree.

It will be interesting to see if Vinci returns next week on RAW or if Gunther decides to replace him with another star instead.

Do you think Vinci is still a member of WWE's Imperium? Share your thoughts and predictions for the group in the comments section below.

