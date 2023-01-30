"Stop killing my dreams" - 21-year-old WWE star has a request for Bayley

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez requested Bayley to stop killing her dreams.

Roxanne has hit a purple patch lately. She first won the women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline. She then won the NXT Women's Championship within a week by defeating then champion Mandy Rose.

Since then, Perez has been on a roll. It looked like the good run would continue as she entered the Royal Rumble match in the 8th spot. However, she didn't spend much time in the Rumble as she was quickly eliminated by Damage CTRL after lasting about four minutes in the match.

Following the match, Perez took to Twitter to request Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY to stop killing her dreams.

"Stop killing my dreams @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE," wrote Roxanne Perez.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bayley sent a message to Becky Lynch following the Royal Rumble match

While Roxanne Perez sent a request to the RAW star, it seems like the former SmackDown Women's Champion is preoccupied by Becky Lynch.

During the Royal Rumble match, Becky Lynch eliminated Dakota Kai and IYO before she was eliminated by the Role Model. Soon after, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was also eliminated by Liv Morgan. This sparked a brawl outside the ring between Lynch and Damage CTRL.

Following the match, the Role Model took to Twitter to mock her long-time rival in brutal fashion, stating that she eliminated The Man from the Royal Rumble match.

"Wish I was just sitting in front of the fireplace, cuddling with some cute dogs, sippin on a hot toddy, maybe Netflix and chillin, maybe some rom-com, ………..and thinking about how I ELIMINATED BECKY LYNCH FROM THE ROYAL RUMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted.

You can check out Bayley's tweet below:

Based on what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it seems like Lynch isn't quite done with Damage CTRL. We will have to wait and see how this story plays out.

What do you think will happen next in this rivalry? Sound off in the comments section.

