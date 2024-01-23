"Stop Phil," "Lying on national TV is crazy" - Fans accuse CM Punk of lying to 38-year-old WWE Superstar

Fans aren't amused with a specific comment that CM Punk made to a WWE Superstar on RAW this week.

On RAW, Punk and Cody Rhodes engaged in a war of words ahead of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Both men took multiple shots at each other during the segment, but one of Punk's comments stood out.

CM Punk told Rhodes that he could separate business from personal and then asked whether he could do the same. The clip went viral soon after, and fans weren't thrilled with Punk's comments.

Fans were referring to CM Punk's AEW run and his issues with The Elite

Punk took massive shots at The Elite during the infamous 2022 Brawl Out fiasco. The comments kicked off a real-life feud between him and The Elite, leading to him being away from AEW TV for several months.

Punk got into an altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, resulting in his termination from the promotion. Ace Steel, who was also involved in the Brawl Out fight, spoke up about the same after his release from AEW.

Here's what he said on Wrestling with Rip Rogers:

"Family still exists in this business, there are things none of us can say, and none of us will, I think my wife's the only one who could probably tell the story since she was there. Maybe someday. I'm very proud of my number one student that I've ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*** he is... The reason people hate him or whatever is he's not about the bulls***, and the guy doesn't take s***, and he doesn't take it lightly. And when you've had enough s***, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk delivered a wholesome promo on RAW shortly after his WWE return last year. At the end of his promo, he stated that he wasn't back to make friends but to make money.

The Second City Saint is doing it quite well judging by his merch sales. The former WWE Champion is now on a quest to headline WrestleMania 40.

What do you think of CM Punk's comments directed at Cody Rhodes? Sound off!

