"Stop teasing us" - WWE Universe believes major star will return soon

WWE recently wrapped up its first premium live event after WrestleMania 39, which was Backlash in Puerto Rico. The company is now gearing up for the Night of Champions event, and fans believe that former WWE Champion Randy Orton will return soon.

Last year, Randy Orton was the RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle. Unfortunately, the duo lost the titles to The Usos in a unification match. After the match, The Bloodline brutally attacked the former champions, and The Viper has been on the shelf ever since.

Last night, WWE posted a short clip of Mustafa Ali reversing the RKO at Hell in a Cell 2019. The clip instantly went viral on Twitter, which made fans believe that The Apex Predator is returning to the company. It's almost been a year since Orton was injured and sidelined.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Zay @KingdomSzo @WWE Hope this is a sign he will be back soon🖤 @WWE Hope this is a sign he will be back soon🖤 https://t.co/hk23y0kXYe

Bulba Boy @bulbaboy001 @WWE He will return by summer to fight roman rgns @WWE He will return by summer to fight roman rgns 💪

Fans across the globe have already wished for a speedy recovery for the 14-time World Champion. Currently, there is no update on Orton. However, fans are optimistic that he will return to the company sooner rather than later.

WWE reportedly had plans for a match between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton in 2022

Last year, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle dominated the tag team division on the red brand as the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championships on two occasions. After WrestleMania 38, The Usos started to feud with RK-Bro for the championships.

After the Usos successfully defeated RK-Bro and took them out, The Viper was written off television. According to several reports, WWE had plans for The Apex Predator to return and face Roman Reigns for the titles at SummerSlam 2022. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped as Orton was unable to return before the event.

Instead, Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns for the titles and lost. It's been nearly a year since Randy Orton was written off television. There are no dates mentioned by any reports on when The Viper will return to WWE on a full-time basis.

