"They got a target on their back" - Former Tag Team Champion sends warning to The Usos

Unifying the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships has put a giant target on The Usos' back.

Last Friday night on WWE SmackDown, with the assistance of Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated RK-Bro to become the unified WWE Tag Team Champions. So what does that do for the tag division as a whole?

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits was a recent guest on the NBC Sports Ten Count podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he thought unifying the tag team titles was a good thing, Dawkins said that it was positive because everyone wants to represent both brands.

"It helps [the tag titles being unified]. You obviously wanna be numero uno," Angelo Dawkins said. "You wanna be the person that holds both titles for both brands, be the flagship for both brands and The Usos came out and executed that plan to a T. Now, they got a target on their back, even though they’re trying to hunt everybody else. Just know, they got a target on their back. The streets is watching. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Will The Usos continue to work both RAW and SmackDown going forward?

The Usos have worked a great deal of matches on both RAW and SmackDown in 2022.

While Reigns has worked fewer matches since becoming the unified WWE Univeral Champion, perhaps that will be the opposite for Jimmy and Jey, who might continue to be the workhorses of The Bloodline over the next several months.

With Jimmy and Jey now holding both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the tag team division next. If The Street Profits are next in line to challenge The Usos, at least it would appear that The Bloodline will continue to be featured on both shows for the time being.

