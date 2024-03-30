Street Profits attacked after suffering controversial loss on WWE SmackDown

Street Profits were brutally attacked by their recent rivals after suffering a controversial defeat on WWE SmackDown.

Last year, Street Profits formed an alliance with Bobby Lashley. Since then, the trio have looked dominant and vicious. Earlier this year, Lashley and the Profits proclaimed that they were going to become champions again. However, their aspirations were put on hold after The Final Testament attacked them. Over the next few weeks, they even added B-Fab to the group and their rivalry intensified.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Street Profits were set to face off against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Both teams were engaged in a highly competitive match when Lashley and B-Fab were shown hurt on the titantron. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were then shown drinking champagne.

Angelo Dawkins was about to leave the match. However, Montez Ford went for the frog splash and missed. Theory rolled him up for the win. Following the match, the Authors of Pain attacked the Profits from behind. Lashley also came out and attacked Karrion Kross but the numbers game was too much. In the end, AOP held down Lashley as Kross hit the Kross Hammer on him.

Once again, The Final Testament has stood in the way of the Profits and Bobby Lashley and prevented them from moving forward.

