Street Profits make major WWE announcement moments after 210-day return

Street Profits made a huge announcement at a WWE show. This announcement involves a title match.

Street Profits got their WWE start in NXT, where they made a name for themselves. Their impressive performances got them a call-up to the main roster, where they gained immediate success by winning the tag team titles. However, the last few years haven't been good for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The duo has been floundering in the tag team division.

Hence, they had enough and underwent a massive transition in characters. This helped them get back their confidence and win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Tonight, they returned back to NXT after 210 days and motivated Hank and Tank to be themselves.

The Profits also announced that there would be a number one contender's tag team gauntlet match where the winner would face Fraxiom at NXT Stand & Deliver. This appearance marks the first time that the Street Profits showed up on the black and silver brand since September 10, 2024, when they faced off against Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see which tag team wins the gauntlet and then challenges Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

