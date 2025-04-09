  • home icon
  • Street Profits make major WWE announcement moments after 210-day return

Street Profits make major WWE announcement moments after 210-day return

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 09, 2025 02:02 GMT
Street Profits
Street Profits are the current WWE Tag Team Champions (source: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins' X accounts)

Street Profits made a huge announcement at a WWE show. This announcement involves a title match.

Street Profits got their WWE start in NXT, where they made a name for themselves. Their impressive performances got them a call-up to the main roster, where they gained immediate success by winning the tag team titles. However, the last few years haven't been good for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The duo has been floundering in the tag team division.

Hence, they had enough and underwent a massive transition in characters. This helped them get back their confidence and win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Tonight, they returned back to NXT after 210 days and motivated Hank and Tank to be themselves.

The Profits also announced that there would be a number one contender's tag team gauntlet match where the winner would face Fraxiom at NXT Stand & Deliver. This appearance marks the first time that the Street Profits showed up on the black and silver brand since September 10, 2024, when they faced off against Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see which tag team wins the gauntlet and then challenges Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Angana Roy
