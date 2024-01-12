Street Profits member sends out a message of love to his sister on social media

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently sent out a heartfelt message to his sister on the occasion of her birthday on social media.

Ford, alongside his Street Profits member, Angelo Dawkins, has recently joined forces with Bobby Lashley. At SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, the trio was attacked by a returning Authors of Pain, along with Paul Ellering and Karrion Kross.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ford recently shared a heartwarming message for his elder sister as he wished her on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday big sis! From your favorite lil bro Me age 7-8," Montez Ford shared.

Check out a screengrab of Montez Ford's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Montez Ford opened up about the struggles he faced in real life

WWE SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford had previously shared about the struggles that he faced in real life.

Taking to social media, the Street Profits member recalled how glad he was when he participated in his very first bodybuilding competition, won the first position as the Male Fitness Model, and received his pro card. He further added how he had been suffering from body dysmorphia for the past few years.

Ford stated that he used to hate looking at himself in mirrors and even blamed his body struggles for the shortcomings in his life.

"For the last few years I’ve been battling with body dysmorphia, very badly. I’ve been dealing with it internally. There was a long period of time, when I looked in the mirror & I wasn’t pleased with what I saw, & everything I tried to do seemed to not make me happier. I even blamed my position, successes, & shortcomings in life because of my body, & also that I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life because of my body. And of course, being in this industry, seeing comments online from people only made it worse," Montez Ford said.

You can check out Montez Ford's Instagram post below:

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Montez Ford.

What are your thoughts on Montez Ford's success in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here