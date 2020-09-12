The Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford - were recently guests on the Table Talk podcast with WWE legend D-Von Dudley. During the interview, the WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions were asked about their dream matches.

Angelo Dawkins' dream matches in WWE

Angelo Dawkins named D-Von's team, 10-time tag-team champions in WWE, the Dudley Boyz as well as the APA, The New Day, Harlem Heat, The Usos

Oh man, that's a tough one. There's a lot. I definitely have to say The Dudley Boyz because I want to be in a Tables Match, but definitely that. I mean, I got to go with that, obviously. I have to say APA because I always want to be in a Bar Fight. It's funny because I just saw that, D-Von, you guys rolled through the table. It's APA at the bar - I said, 'Hey, what's good ya'll?' I just want to have one of those matches just one time in a bar, going nuts. Then, we get back to having a couple of drinks afterward.

We definitely got to throw in The New Day in there. just because those are our boys. We've been cool forever and we got a lot of love for those guys. Harlem Heat and The Usos. H/T: WrestlingINC

Montez Ford's dream matches in WWE

The first dream match for Montez Ford was teaming up with his wife Bianca Belair and Dawkins in an inter-gender tag-team match. Later on in the interview, he added the Hardy Boyz and The Rockers to Angelo Dawkin's list of dream matches for them:

[Dawkins] said pretty much all of them, and then I would have to add on to there, as well, The Hardy Boyz, just because you guys started pretty much that whole TLC. That pretty much transcended, and still to this day, everybody still pulls moments and spots on from it. You definitely got to add the Hardy Boyz there, definitely say The Rockers just because I always wanted to work with Shawn Michaels, so definitely add those two. H/T: WrestlingINC

The Street Profits are set to face SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Shinsuke Nakmura and Cesaro on the In Your Face edition of WWE RAW this Monday.