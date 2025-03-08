Street Profits send a message ahead of their title match next week on WWE SmackDown

Next week on WWE SmackDown, the Street Profits will challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, for tonight, they decided to send a message to the entire tag team division on the blue brand and officially put them on notice.

In a vignette that was aired on SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins continued to showcase their new attitude. It seems they're done with the fun-loving gimmick and are now fully focused on becoming the next WWE Tag Team Champions.

They first addressed the reigning champions, DIY, and informed them they would be coming for the titles next week in Barcelona. They then shifted their attention to the rest of the tag team division, warning them to stay out of their way or they would put them in the ground.

Finally, the Street Profits made it clear that they have and always will be together and that their recent violent streak will continue to be televised next week. The vignette ended with Ford delivering their iconic catchphrase, "We want the smoke."

It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits can finally get over the hump next week as WWE heads to Europe. It certainly would be a huge win for them, but it won't be easy, especially considering how cunning and shrewd the duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are.

