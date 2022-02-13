"He's just gotta watch his back" - Former champions send a strong message to WWE RAW star Omos (Exclusive)

Omos has had an interesting start to his singles career in WWE. After splitting from AJ Styles at the end of 2021, he entered the Royal Rumble Match and made a big impact, eliminating three men. Two of them were Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins - The Street Profits.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Philippa Marie recently caught up with the two-time Tag Team Champions at a WWE fan event in London. Ford spoke about getting eliminated by the Nigerian and whether they will seek revenge on him:

"We always live to fight another day. We're just blessed to get the opportunity to be in our very first Royal Rumble. But it's Omos, you know, the giant eclipse. From another world," said Ford. And he's just gotta watch his back the entire time, his entire career. Because not only does he have a target on his back, he has a big target because he's a big guy. He's a big, tall eclipse of a guy." (0:33-0:53)

The Street Profits aren't happy with Omos following WWE Royal Rumble

Angelo Dawkins mentioned how much harder Omos will fall due to his massive size. Montez Ford then claimed that The Street Profits aren't cool with the giant because he crushed their dreams of headlining WrestleMania.

"And he will always go down as the guy that cost The Street Profits their chance to get into WrestleMania, okay? So, he will always have that dent when it comes to us. I don't want to press on it too much because I get too emotional," Ford added. (0:55-1:09)

Bianca Belair was present alongside The Street Profits at the event, at which she found out she's been nominated for Female of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The EST of WWE called on fans to vote for her following her fantastic showing in 2021.

Edited by Pratik Singh