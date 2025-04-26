Street Profits take bold shots at WWE for leaving them off WrestleMania after SmackDown

The SmackDown after WrestleMania featured an explosive TLC match that ended with the Street Profits defending their titles. Following the show, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford sent out a strong message, referencing WWE's WrestleMania snub.

Despite building up a feud around the WWE Tag Team Championship, The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY weren't included on the WrestleMania lineup, much to the fans' displeasure.

On the 25th anniversary of the iconic TLC match featuring the Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian, WWE booked a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match as the main event of this week's SmackDown.

The show-closing contest had some big moments, with Angelo Dawkins delivering the spear to Ciampa as the latter hung on the ladder, recreating the legendary spot involving Edge and Jeff Hardy.

The Street Profits retained after a high-octane match, and the duo basked in the glory of their latest victory in a backstage exclusive after SmackDown.

Angelo Dawkins first acknowledged the historic nature of their title defense and gave props to their rivals despite the heat between the three teams.

Dawkins also took shots at WWE and felt the officials would now realize they made a mistake omitting SmackDown's top tag teams from the WrestleMania card:

"We knew we had big shoes to fill, and all three teams laid it all on the line. Even though we don't like each other, even though we probably hate each other. All three teams laid it on the line, just like those three teams did. We gave them a reason to say, 'Damn, we should not have left those three off 'Mania. We should have put those boys on the big show.' [...] But that's cool! We made ourselves immortal tonight." [From 1:25 onwards]

Montez Ford says the Street Profits are just beginning their dominance in WWE

Winning a TLC match against two of the most technically proficient teams in all of pro wrestling is certainly a great achievement for The Street Profits.

Dawkins and Ford have also been around for long enough to be considered veterans of the division, and they now plan on staying at the top for a while.

Montez Ford was glad to have won the tag titles again and defended them successfully alongside his "right-hand man". Ford reminded everyone about their WWE resume and had no plans on dropping the championship anytime soon.

"Could not be happier doing it beside my right-hand man, one-million man, Angelo Dawkins, we've been doing this for a long, long time, coming up close to 10 years, and now we really feel like we're at the top. No pun intended. The ladder top, mountain top, and I thank god for them, thank god for everybody in attendance. I know it might sound like a farewell, but I'm just happy. It's the beginning." [From 00:29 onwards]

The Street Profits seem reinvigorated as the WWE Tag Team Champions in 2025, and they have no intentions of going away anytime soon.

