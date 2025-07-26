Street Profits are upset over major WWE decision

Street Profits made an appearance on SmackDown tonight. They voiced their displeasure over a recent WWE decision.The competition for the WWE Tag Team Championship has been getting hotter every week. For a long time, it was Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom fighting over the gold. However, Wyatt Sicks joined the fight a few weeks ago. They finally challenged for the WWE Tag Team Titles two weeks ago and defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.Given the competition, WWE announced a number one contender Fatal Four-Way Match last week on the blue brand between Andrade and Rey Fenix, DIY, Fraxiom, and Motor City Machine Guns. It was Andrade and Rey Fenix who won the match.Tonight on SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were interviewed backstage. Ford was upset that they were not involved in the number contender's match last week. DIY then interrupted them. Gargano reminded them that they had the titles and blew it. Tensions between both teams were rising when Candice LeRae told them to stay out of their way.It will be interesting to see if Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be able to get back into the tag team title picture again soon.