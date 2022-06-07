Street Profits earn a shot at Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

After a victory over The Usos in the championship contenders match, The Street Profits will challenge for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles.

After an illustrious and hard-fought win for The Usos over RK-Bro to unify the tag team titles, it seems they have the entire tag team division on lock. Now they'll have to cement their spot at the top and retain their championship as they'll take on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The match was incredibly fast-paced and seemed to provide an added advantage to The Street Profits, with the action even spilling out to the outside. The end of the match saw The Profits earn a shot at the titles with a count-out victory over The Usos.

After a sequence of intense action, all four members were outside the ring. Montez Ford used his presence of mind and rushed back to the ring to beat the referee's count, leaving Jimmy and Jey Uso reeling on the floor.

After the win, Riddle joined them in the ring to celebrate their victory as they earned their shot at tag team titles.

It remains to be seen whether The Street Profits will be up to the task of dethroning The Usos and claiming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

