×
Create
Notifications

Street Profits earn a shot at Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits are former RAW Tag Team Champions
The Street Profits are former RAW Tag Team Champions
Mohammad Haroon
Mohammad Haroon
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 07, 2022 09:32 AM IST

After a victory over The Usos in the championship contenders match, The Street Profits will challenge for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles.

After an illustrious and hard-fought win for The Usos over RK-Bro to unify the tag team titles, it seems they have the entire tag team division on lock. Now they'll have to cement their spot at the top and retain their championship as they'll take on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The match was incredibly fast-paced and seemed to provide an added advantage to The Street Profits, with the action even spilling out to the outside. The end of the match saw The Profits earn a shot at the titles with a count-out victory over The Usos.

After a sequence of intense action, all four members were outside the ring. Montez Ford used his presence of mind and rushed back to the ring to beat the referee's count, leaving Jimmy and Jey Uso reeling on the floor.

Also Read Article Continues below
As @WWEUsos get counted out, the #StreetProfits are victorious on #WWERaw!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins https://t.co/aXKFBbIZOW

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

After the win, Riddle joined them in the ring to celebrate their victory as they earned their shot at tag team titles.

It remains to be seen whether The Street Profits will be up to the task of dethroning The Usos and claiming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी