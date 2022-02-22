"It’s a real-life video game" - Street Profits comment on working with Randy Orton and former world champion in WWE

Former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits have reflected on working with Randy Orton and WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

The fan-favorite tag team, made up of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collided with Rey and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW's December 27th, 2021 episode. They faced RK-Bro at WWE Day 1 for the RAW Tag Team Titles in the same week.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, The Street Profits opened up on sharing the ring with The Viper and the Master of 619. Montez Ford described it as a surreal moment, stating it was a blessing.

“I don’t want to make them sound old, but to grow up and watch and idolise these guys and to now compete against them is mind blowing, man. It’s not only something that you don’t expect to happen, but when it does happen, it’s like surreal. It’s a real-life video game. Just to be around them to gain knowledge of how they maneuver, their techniques, the pacing, the patience they have… it’s a blessing man,” Ford said.

Angelo Dawkins opined that working with Orton and Mysterio was helpful due to their vast knowledge of the wrestling business.

“I feel like wrestling those guys is very helpful to us because they have so much knowledge to give. And, they’re willing to give it and we’re willing to listen. They’re open to our ideas as well and to get that reception and for them to take us under their wing and stuff, it’s crazy," said Dawkins.

The Street Profits are one of the top tag teams on Monday Night RAW

Ford and Angelo hype up the crowd whenever they enter the arena for a match. They always captivate the audience with their awe-inspiring moves, especially Montez Ford's "To The Heavens" frog splash.

The Street Profits recently collided with Alpha Academy on the red brand but fell short. Do you think they deserve another run with the RAW Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

