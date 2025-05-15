"Stripping down to who I am" - Natalya unrecognizable ahead of major non-WWE match; sends warning to 23-year-old star

Natalya looked unrecognizable after "stripping down" to who she was ahead of a big non-WWE match. She also delivered a shocking threat to a 23-year-old star, whom she will challenge on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Despite barely being featured on WWE television over the past few months, The Queen of Harts has been busy outside of the promotion. She has been given a green light to make appearances in Game Changer Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance.

The former Divas and Women's Champion made her GCW Bloodsport debut on April 17 against Miyu Yamashita. She was billed as Nattie Neidhart for the match, beating the Japanese star via referee stoppage. She then confronted NWA Women's World Champion Kenzie Paige, leading to a title match being booked at the 2025 Crockett Cup event on May 17.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Natalya ditched her black and pink attire in a video. She was seen sporting an all-black outfit with a crazed look on her face, including a smeared lipstick resembling DC Comics' The Joker's trademark smile.

Trending

"Stripping down to who I am is the most thrilling thing I’ve ever done in this business," the WWE star wrote.

You can view the veteran's new look below.

Expand Tweet

Natalya also sent a warning to Kenzie Paige, claiming that she was going into their match as "someone else" and would beat her with a smile. TNA Hall of Famer and former WWE star Gail Kim will be the special guest referee for the match.

Will Natalya join the Alpha Academy?

Despite the lack of matches over the past few months, Natalya has been part of a slow story involving Maxxine Dupri. The Alpha Academy member has been asking the veteran to coach her and form a tag team. The Hart family member initially turned down Dupri's request but has since changed her mind.

The 43-year-old living legend offered her support to Maxxine Dupri after Rusev assaulted Otis and Akira Tozawa two weeks ago on RAW. She was there with Dupri and Tozawa when they spoke to general manager Adam Pearce this past Monday.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Canadian star will join Alpha Academy. Following the release of multiple women's tag team specialists, the division needs a fresh jolt with The Queen of Harts and The Muse of Alpha Academy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More