"Struggled with suicidal thoughts" - Beloved WWE star reveals dark battle with depression despite success

A superstar has revealed his dark battle with depression despite success in WWE. Many WWE stars have talked about mental health openly and discussed how it could affect their lives and careers.
Now, a former WWE Champion has opened up about their struggles and a lifelong battle with severe depression.
The New Day member Big E was a recent guest on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. During the conversation, he discussed his battle with depression that began in childhood and carried through his college days and later even in WWE.
He recalled admitting himself to a psych ward at the University of Iowa after a series of football injuries worsened his depression. Big E then revealed that even after finding success with The New Day, the struggle continued and he had suicidal thoughts.
“I still struggled with suicidal thoughts, even at the height of The New Day. When were taking off and we were doing all these incredible things and I'm truly having a blast with two of my best friends, like, there were still times where I would struggle with these bouts of depression," he said.
The former Intercontinental champion said that even though wrestling gave him purpose and saved him, it didn't "erase" the way he felt about himself.
He then mentioned how practicing meditation during the pandemic made things better and "vastly changed" his life.
You can watch the interview below:
Big E said his in-ring WWE career is behind him
During the discussion, Big E said he was surprised that Stephanie McMahon wanted him as a guest on her show.
He said that his in-ring career was behind him and he was proud of what he achieved, but there had been more famous people on the show.
It was during a March 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown that Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland.
The injury has kept him out of action from the squared circle, with a return looking highly difficult at this point. Big E has continued to be a part of the sports entertainment giant, working on the pre-show and post-show panels of their premium live events.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.