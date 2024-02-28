"Study my Dean Ambrose tapes" - 6'7" star addresses major WWE announcement

A massive WWE Superstar just stated he was going to watch Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, tapes after an announcement was made regarding his upcoming match.

Dijak's ongoing rivalry with Joe Gacy has gotten out of hand. It all started weeks ago when Dijak attacked Gacy while he was on commentary, which prompted both men to engage in a fistfight.

Since then, they have not let up on each other. They even brawled all over the arena, which resulted in NXT General Manager Ava announcing a No Disqualification Match between them. However, this match did not satisfy them, and their rivalry continued.

Dijak even attacked Gacy after his match and put him in a straightjacket before he carried him out of the arena. Dijak held Gacy captive for a week. However, Gacy broke out from captivity and showed up during Dijak's match tonight.

This did not please Dijak, who was seen arguing with Ava backstage. Gacy crept up slowly beside him, and both men resumed their brawl. Hence, to settle their differences, Ava announced that they would face each other in an Asylum Match at NXT Roadblock next week.

Following the announcement, the 6 foot 7 inches star took to X/Twitter to share that he was going to watch Dean Ambrose's tapes. Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, battled against Chris Jericho in an Asylum Match back at Extreme Rules 2016.

"Brb gonna go study my Dean Ambrose tapes."

It will be interesting to see if Dijak and Joe Gacy will finally end their bizarre rivalry after their Asylum Match next week.

