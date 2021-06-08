"Stunning, beautiful, unique" - Former WWE writer Vince Russo heaps praise on Eva Marie [Exclusive]

Eva Marie's WWE return was announced last month and we have seen a few vignettes on RAW promoting her return. We learned on RAW last night that she will re-debut on next week's show.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo heaped praise on Eva Marie. The former WWE writer, who is a big fan of Marie, said he was especially a fan of her work ethic and dedication:

"I gotta say something about Eva Marie. Bro, these people gotta freaking lay off Eva Marie. Let me explain something to you, from my point of view, when I look at Eva Marie, this is a stunning, beautiful, unique looking woman. I am telling you, that's not the draw for me. The draw for me, bro, is when I'm looking for these vignettes and I'm looking at how hard this woman works. I am the kind of guy, I don't care what you do for a living when you instill this kind of work ethic. I have all the respect in the world for Eva Marie," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo's message for fans who are overcritical of Eva Marie

A section of the hardcore WWE fanbase has been heavily critical of Eva Marie over the years, criticizing what they see as a shortcoming in her in-ring ability.

Vince Russo had a message for the "haters", saying that they did not understand the hard work and dedication it takes for WWE Superstars to stay at the top of their game. Here's what he said:

"People don't understand, when you're a wrestler, you're on the road and you gotta find that gym and you gotta find the right place to eat and you're working every night and your body is killing you and you don't want to take pain killers... they have no idea of the discipline that is involved. When I look at these vignettes of her and the training and everything she is doing to be the ultimate professional athlete. People dogging her and cutting promos on her, that's the reason why they are doing it, because they could never do that. They could never put that effort and that work ethic into anything," added Vince Russo.

During her time away from WWE, Eva Marie focused on her acting career. She has appeared in three movies, including last year's Hard Kill which also starred Bruce Willis.

