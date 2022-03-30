Stupendous! Interesting insight into Vince McMahon's WWE catchphrase creations (Exclusive)

Julie Harrison-Harney, a former WWE writer, says Vince McMahon simply puts an ‘X’ or a checkmark next to marketing ideas from the creative team.

Catchphrases and tag lines are a large part of the WWE product. For example, this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 shows have been heavily marketed as the “most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, Harrison-Harney recalled how she was part of the team that created names for upcoming events and new superstars:

“We would just sit and write as many phrases, tag lines, catchphrases as possible. You’d hand them over to the head writer and they would compile a huge document. We’d go to the creative meetings, we’d sit it in front of Vince, and he would sit there with his pencil and just read through each one and ‘X’ the ones he didn’t like and check the ones he did.” [12:23-12:45]

Julie Harrison-Harney is among the cast of the new Turnbuckles podcast alongside Jon Rineman, Tim Silfies, and Tommy Rico. The first episode of the podcast debuts this Wednesday.

Why Vince McMahon used the word “stupendous” to market WrestleMania 38

“Stupendous” is a word that WWE fans have undoubtedly heard dozens of times in the build-up to WrestleMania 38.

Speaking recently on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon explained that he chose to promote the word a lot because it is rarely used:

“I love branding. We try to brand everything, and marketing... it’s just fascinating. You have to think what makes this WrestleMania different? The word stupendous is not used very often. So when you’re hearing stupendous, it’s like, ‘Stupendous? What the hell is stupendous?’ A lot of people have to look it up. It sounds good. It sounds grand.” [33:47-34:10]

WrestleMania 38 is due to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on April 2-3. It will be the first two-night WrestleMania event with a full capacity of fans allowed into the stadium.

