"Stupid little games" - Popular WWE star takes issue with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey 

WWE Superstar Shotzi has had it with the numbers game employed by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey in the SmackDown women's division.

Baszler was in a match with Emma this week on the blue brand. The ruthless star destroyed her opponent and finally applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the win. After the bout, she continued to mercilessly assault the 33-year-old before Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez ran out to help.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown LowDown this week. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion stated that Baszler and Rousey loved to play the numbers game on their opponents, and it was time they turned the tables. She added that the war between her and the MMA veterans was far from over.

"This is nothing new. I've been doing this for months. The match was over. Shayna [Baszler] likes to play unfair and I'm just here to stomp all over her stupid little games. She continued, "We're just gonna keep adding these numbers on them." [1:15 - 1:35]

Shayna Baszler also responded to the attack after WWE SmackDown

In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, Baszler issued a warning to Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez. The Queen of Spades mentioned that Rodriguez, with her arm brace, already knew what it was like to be on her and Rousey's wrong side.

Baszler detailed that next week Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand, and they will aim for retribution against Shotzi and Rodriguez when the two tandems collide in a tag team match.

