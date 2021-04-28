"I have goosebumps speaking about it" - AJ Styles and Omos on a special moment at WWE WrestleMania

AJ Styles and Omos are the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. They won the titles on Night 1 of this year's WrestleMania. They have recently opened up on what it was like winning the championships at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Omos and Styles defeated The New Day in dominant fashion to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, AJ Styles and Omos discussed what it was like winning the Tag Team Championships. Omos opened up about the loud reaction he got from the audience when he stepped inside the ring:

"I'll never forget that moment for the rest of my life. It is forever immortalized in my brain and the fact that on my debut we had the fans back and being able to feel that energy from the audience was electrifying."

Omos added:

"I have goosebumps speaking about it right now. I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life."

The match marked Omos' debut on the WWE main roster. He had a dominant showing at the Showcase of the Immortals. This was Omos' first championship win in WWE. For AJ Styles, this win made him a Grand Slam Champion.

AJ Styles also added on what it was like having fans back at WWE WrestleMania

AJ Styles and Omos after winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

In the same interview, AJ Styles also discussed what it felt like to have the WWE Universe in attendance for the first time in over a year. The Phenomenal One said:

"Finally, finally and it was just a quarter of the people that could've been there- the fans that could've been there. So Omos I can't wait till next year. WrestleMania next year. It's gonna be unbelievable. It's gonna be in Texas. My first ever WrestleMania was there. I know how many people are gonna show up. It's gonna be unbelievable."

⭐️ This is going to be BIG ⭐️ #WrestleMania 38 returns to @ATTStadium on April 3, 2022! pic.twitter.com/EAiWIDkFUv — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2021

This WrestleMania marked the first time in over 13 months that WWE had fans in attendance. With the current schedule, WWE plans to hold next year's WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with fans in attendance once again.

