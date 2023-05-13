Subtle seeds planted for popular stable's split this week on WWE SmackDown: And it's not The Bloodline!

This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL took on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez but came up short when Iyo Sky's interference failed to give her team an advantage.

Before the match, the three women were part of a backstage segment. During the segment, Bayley talked about pushing Iyo Sky too soon in her match against Bianca Belair, and Sky's face told the whole story.

Sky is one of the best female wrestlers in the world, and it's clear that she would have won her match at WWE Backlash if Bayley didn't include herself in the bout.

Damage CTRL has been having issues for several weeks after being a united stable for almost a year, but this could now lead to their downfall. Their loss this week on WWE SmackDown was after Bayley was directing traffic to Sky and then went on to knock her off the apron a few seconds later.

It's clear that at some point, Sky will turn on Bayley, and then Dakota will be forced to take sides because she is now the person in the middle of the ongoing issues with the two women.

While there may be a slight crack between Bayley and co., the rift is wide open within Roman Reigns' stable. The Tribal Chief returned on the latest episode of the blue brand and lambasted The Usos for needlessly dedicating a match to him.

This almost led to a confrontation between Jimmy and Reigns before Jey stepped in to apologize. Roman has taken it upon himself to bring the tag team titles back to the stable as he will team up with Solo Sikoa to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions.

Do you think Damage CTRL's days are numbered? Share your thoughts in the comment section below...

Poll : 0 votes