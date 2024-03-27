"Such a fun night!"- WWE's Natalya celebrates massive win after defeating popular NXT star

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently took to social media to celebrate her recent bout against Lola Vice at WWE NXT.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a confident Lola Vice expressed her superiority by issuing an open challenge to anyone brave enough to face her. Nattie came out in the response to the challenge, in order to teach Vice a lesson.

As soon as the match began, Vice quickly found herself on the defensive. She was driven out of the ring but retaliated with a series of kicks. Natalya also tried for an armbar but couldn't secure it. Ultimately she dodged a kick from Vice and rolled her up for the victory.

The Queen of Harts took to social media to celebrate her victory, expressing her excitement about the thrilling match. Nattie wrote:

"Such a fun match! Such a fun night!"

Check out the screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below that was posted on X/Twitter:

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya is all praise for Triple H

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya spoke of her appreciation for Triple H during a podcast discussion about his vast experience in the world of professional wrestling.

In an interview with Joe Vulpis of the Lightweights Podcast, Nattie pointed out Triple H's deep understanding of minute detailing and the dedication required to succeed as a wrestler in WWE. The Queen of Harts also commended his role as the Chief Content Officer, saying his firsthand experience of the challenges faced in the ring enable him to empathize and relate to the mindset of various wrestlers.

She detailed:

"I think that with Triple H, he used to be a wrestler... so he knows what it is like to be a talent and he knows what it's like to do this, he knows what it is like to go out there and to excel or to make mistakes or to grow or to get. I mean he tore his quad once in the ring and finished the match. So he knows what it's like to be in the ring with us, like doing what it is that we do. He knows about all the frustration that we might have, but he's younger so like if I go to him with an idea, he's able to like process it a little differently and take it into consideration." [From 39:59 to 40:38]

Check out the full episode below:

While Nattie is not in a major storyline at the moment, it would be interesting to see what WWE has charted out for her in the upcoming months.

