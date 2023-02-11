"Such a joke," "Horrible title reign" - WWE Universe thinks Damage CTRL's title reign is lackluster

Damage CTRL made their main roster debut with a lot of promise as they began their feud with Bianac Belair. However, the WWE Universe feels the stable's reign as champions has been nothing but lackluster.

Last year, Damage CTRL was created by Bayley after the old regime left the company prior to WWE SummerSlam 2022. The stable started out quite strongly as they took Becky Lynch off and earned a massive victory against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

However, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai's reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions hasn't been as memorable as the previous champions. The WWE Universe is extremely disappointed in the trio's run on the main roster and lack of championship defenses.

Check out some of the reactions:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Damage Control is approaching 100 days as WWE women’s tag team champions Damage Control is approaching 100 days as WWE women’s tag team champions 🎯 https://t.co/o8uMPkXlVq

Nicholas Sankarsingh @N_Sank @WrestlingWCC And they still aren’t over, nor does anybody give a damn about them. Triple H just pushed them because their his darlings from the now defunct NXT. @WrestlingWCC And they still aren’t over, nor does anybody give a damn about them. Triple H just pushed them because their his darlings from the now defunct NXT.

MichaelL16 @L16Michael @WrestlingWCC Garbage reign. Garbage titles. Get rid of them and bring in a secondary singles title for the girls. @WrestlingWCC Garbage reign. Garbage titles. Get rid of them and bring in a secondary singles title for the girls.

IDK @InsertNameL @WrestlingWCC When was the last defense? I dont even remember the last rivalry they have had in this reign for the titles, have they even had one? @WrestlingWCC When was the last defense? I dont even remember the last rivalry they have had in this reign for the titles, have they even had one?

Jonesy @Jonesy85486660 @WrestlingWCC the women’s tag team divison is such a joke.. i can’t remember who they beat for the titles nor can i remember any type of title defenses… boooooooring reign @WrestlingWCC the women’s tag team divison is such a joke.. i can’t remember who they beat for the titles nor can i remember any type of title defenses… boooooooring reign

🎯 @Nobody_Epic___ @WrestlingWCC Those belts are meaningless just scrap them and replace it with a singles tv title @WrestlingWCC Those belts are meaningless just scrap them and replace it with a singles tv title

TooDank @Christi94555431 @WrestlingWCC Just get rid of those tittles and have a single secondary championship instead for the women, they clearly don’t care about their tag team division @WrestlingWCC Just get rid of those tittles and have a single secondary championship instead for the women, they clearly don’t care about their tag team division

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @WrestlingWCC They have not even defended those titles in 2023 yet. @WrestlingWCC They have not even defended those titles in 2023 yet. 😂

Nate @NewAgeOutlawX @WrestlingWCC How many times have they defended them twice? And not since December smh. Those belts just needs to be thrown away they’re props at this point @WrestlingWCC How many times have they defended them twice? And not since December smh. Those belts just needs to be thrown away they’re props at this point

Reginald Johnson @ULTRADUDE13 @WrestlingWCC Both Sasha Banks and @NaomiWWE walked out because as tag champs,they weren't seeing any competition, and the competition they did face they lost in singles matches! Can anyone be impressed with the title reign of #DamageCTRL when they picked up where the last tag Champs left off? @WrestlingWCC Both Sasha Banks and @NaomiWWE walked out because as tag champs,they weren't seeing any competition, and the competition they did face they lost in singles matches! Can anyone be impressed with the title reign of #DamageCTRL when they picked up where the last tag Champs left off? https://t.co/iUIMgxZF46

Damage CTRL's last title defense was in December 2022 against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Two out of the three members of the stable are currently injured but they remain champions.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be facing Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 for the titles

Last year, Ronda Rousey formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on the blue brand after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, Charlotte Flair's return and winning the title sent the Baddest Woman on the Planet on a hiatus.

Last night, Ronda Rousey returned to the company and continued her alliance with Shayna Baszler to take out Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart. According to a report from WON, Damage CTRL will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 against Rousey and Baszler.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.



- WON Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.- WON https://t.co/wPCHYPprdD

It will be interesting to see how the Baddest Woman on the Planet will work in the tag team division. Ronda Rousey's last tag team match at WrestleMania was her debut match where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.

Do you think Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will become your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes