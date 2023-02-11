"Such a joke," "Horrible title reign" - WWE Universe thinks Damage CTRL's title reign is lackluster

Damage CTRL made their main roster debut with a lot of promise as they began their feud with Bianac Belair. However, the WWE Universe feels the stable's reign as champions has been nothing but lackluster.
Last year, Damage CTRL was created by Bayley after the old regime left the company prior to WWE SummerSlam 2022. The stable started out quite strongly as they took Becky Lynch off and earned a massive victory against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.
However, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai's reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions hasn't been as memorable as the previous champions. The WWE Universe is extremely disappointed in the trio's run on the main roster and lack of championship defenses.
Damage CTRL's last title defense was in December 2022 against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Two out of the three members of the stable are currently injured but they remain champions.
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be facing Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 for the titles
Last year, Ronda Rousey formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on the blue brand after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, Charlotte Flair's return and winning the title sent the Baddest Woman on the Planet on a hiatus.
Last night, Ronda Rousey returned to the company and continued her alliance with Shayna Baszler to take out Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart. According to a report from WON, Damage CTRL will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 against Rousey and Baszler.
It will be interesting to see how the Baddest Woman on the Planet will work in the tag team division. Ronda Rousey's last tag team match at WrestleMania was her debut match where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.
Do you think Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will become your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39?