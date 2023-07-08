"Such a waste of f**king time", "This is embarrassing" - WWE Universe blasts Triple H after 37-year-old star gets humiliatingly buried on SmackDown

It was a rough week for Karrion Kross, who finally got his hands on AJ Styles after weeks of teasing a match against the former WWE Champion. Kross not only had his entrance cut short in Madison Square Garden, but also went on to lose the match in less than three minutes.

Kross has lost all of his main event-level matches against the likes of Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura and now Styles since he made his return. Now it appears that the WWE Universe has had enough.

Some fans used much more colorful language to air their thoughts on the former NXT Champion's booking as seen here. Others commented on the fact that the company decided to cut his entrance short on a show dominated by The Bloodline.

#WWE #SmackDown It definitely now feels like that WWE has either given up or haven't decided anything about Karrion Kross now. He could be a well big Main-Eventer if booked right as he was in NXT. Really don't know what to say now.... It definitely now feels like that WWE has either given up or haven't decided anything about Karrion Kross now. He could be a well big Main-Eventer if booked right as he was in NXT. Really don't know what to say now....#WWE #SmackDown

One fan raised an interesting question, is Karrion Kross the worst-booked WWE Superstar at the moment? Triple H opted to re-sign the former star and his wife but has failed to allow him to pick up any momentum on the blue brand since his re-debut.

〽️ark @sudden_damage Is anyone being booked worse than Karrion Kross is right now? Good grief. #Smackdown Is anyone being booked worse than Karrion Kross is right now? Good grief. #Smackdown

There is an interesting question being raised by many fans here, which is whether or not Kross is injured.

Is Karrion Kross struggling with an injury on WWE SmackDown?

Kross made his way to the ring for his match against AJ Styles this week on SmackDown and he had a taped thigh. It's unclear if this is a storyline or a real injury for Kross, which could give a decent explanation towards his quick loss this week on the Friday Night show.

If Kross suffered the injury leading up to this week's show and the match had already been advertised, then he could have made his way out and managed to push through the 90 seconds so that he didn't let Styles down.

What was up with that leg wrap.



#SmackDown Why do I get this feeling that Karrion Kross vs AJ Styles match went too quickly because Kross is injured?What was up with that leg wrap. Why do I get this feeling that Karrion Kross vs AJ Styles match went too quickly because Kross is injured? What was up with that leg wrap. #SmackDown

Of course, an injury would not explain his bad booking since he made his return to WWE. But it would mean that he could take some time away from TV for several weeks and reassess before making his return and hopefully picking up some steam.

It's unlikely that Kross will play any part in SummerSlam next month. But it's hoped that his booking will improve before the end of the year and next time he travels to Saudi Arabia it won't be to sit in the front row and watch the show.

Do you feel for Karrion Kross following his recent WWE booking? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

