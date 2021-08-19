Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag talk pro wrestling ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE has lined up a stacked SummerSlam pay-per-view for its fans this week, and the excitement online is quite palpable.

Ahead of WWE's highly-anticipated event, Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag opened up about professional wrestling during a recent episode of Sony Sports' Extraaa Innings show.

Virender Sehwag highlighted the actual physical risks involved in pro wrestling and praised the performers for their toughness. After all, WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line every week when they take in-ring bumps for the fans' entertainment.

The former Indian opening batsman noted that getting hit by a cricket ball can be a painful experience. Still, it was nothing compared to the physical struggles that pro wrestlers sustain regularly.

Sunil Gavaskar recalls watching WWE Hall of Famer Dara Singh wrestle

Sunil Gavaskar revealed that, as a child, he attended wrestling shows at the Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai with his uncle, Shashikant Gavaskar.

Gavaskar grew up a fan of freestyle wrestling and recalled watching the iconic Dara Singh perform in his prime, including a bout against a Pakistani wrestler named Akram.

Dara Singh was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's legacy wing in 2018.

Sunny G also noted how Dara Singh had two signature moves that guaranteed him victories every time. The Airplane Spin and The Scorpion Sting were his most potent maneuvers, and Gavaskar also explained the move in detail during the epic Extraaa Innings segment, which you can view from 4:16 onwards in the video above.

