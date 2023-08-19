Sunny doesn't deserve any sympathy after recent no-contest plea; according to former WWE employee

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny) pleading "no contest" in the fatal DUI crash.

Sunny was capturing headlines once again this week after she pleaded no contest in the DUI case, which led to the death of one person and several other charges. The former WWE Hall of Famer could face a sentence of 25 years in prison.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran claimed that he had voiced his concerns for a long time. He always felt that Sunny would hurt someone or herself if she was not kept away. Mantell did not feel sorry for her and mentioned that she needed to be isolated before causing harm to any more people.

"I like Tammy. But I've said this, she's gonna kill somebody and she did. The reason she should be put away is because she will kill somebody else or she will hurt somebody else or she will kill herself, which I don't wish on anybody. But she has to be protected from herself and also we gotta protect people driving around going to the store. She knows this. She can bitch and moan. I don't have any sympathy for her whatsoever." [1:23 - 2:05]

Sunny is considered WWE's first diva

Back in the mid-90s, Sunny created ripples in the WWE Universe when she debuted with Chris Candido as the Body Donnas.

As the company adopted an edgy product during the Attitude Era, her popularity was through the roof. He is regarded as a trailblazer and paved the way for glamorous divas to become a prominent feature of the company.

Despite her personal issues, Sunny made some appearances on RAW. Her crowning moment came in 2011 when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, her series of personal issues and arrests continued, forcing WWE to distance itself from the controversial star.

