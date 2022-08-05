"Super awkward "- Two female WWE Superstars had to practice kissing Dolph Ziggler in front of Vince McMahon

Lana recently opened up on a weird backstage moment involving Vince McMahon, while talking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

Back in 2015, Lana was involved in a romantic angle with Dolph Ziggler. After Rusev (Miro) talked down to her, Lana turned babyface and kissed Ziggler on an episode of RAW, thus kicking off an on-screen relationship.

While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lana aka CJ Perry recalled a "weird moment" backstage which saw her practice a kiss with Ziggler in front of Vince McMahon. Lana was previously informed about the same by fellow WWE Superstar Summer Rae. Check out her full comments below:

"The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward was that we actually had to practice the kiss in front of Vince and Miro. So the funny thing is, Summer [Rae] was telling the story of how she had the practice kissing Dolph in front of Vince. I was like, 'What? You had to practice in front of Vince? Yeah, right.' She's like, 'Be ready. You might need to do the same at some point.' I'm like, 'Oh my God. Okay.'" said Lana. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Lana took a jibe at Vince McMahon after her release

Last year, Lana was let go by WWE. She has yet to step back into the squared circle since her WWE release. Shortly after she was let go, Lana sent a message to McMahon on social media.

Lana stated that she loves pro-wrestling, and that she shed tears over being released. She ended her statement by saying that she's thankful to McMahon for the opportunities that he gave her, but no one can determine her destiny.

As for Lana's on-screen relationship with Dolph Ziggler, the storyline didn't do any favors to the superstars involved. Summer Rae also got involved in the angle shortly after, but it didn't go anywhere. The angle was quietly dropped after it was revealed that Lana had injured her wrist while she was training.

What are your thoughts on Lana and Summer Rae having to practice kissing Ziggler in front of Vince McMahon?

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far