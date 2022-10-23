"Super duper hot"- Twitter explodes after former WWE official breaks silence following her match against Liv Morgan

WWE Universe has reacted to Sonya Deville's tweet following her match against Liv Morgan on SmackDown.

The recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Morgan brutally assault Deville as she piled up steel chairs and hit the latter with a superplex on the stack.

Taking to Twitter, Sonya broke silence as she reflected on her match against Liv. She wrote:

"From the darkness we find light."

While most fans expressed their disappointment towards Deville's loss, others praised her performance. Here are some of the fan reactions below:

Devon Greene @Devonfilms @SonyaDevilleWWE Big fan. You need a storyline that involves you WINNING MATCHES! WWE isn't using you to your full potential, IMO @SonyaDevilleWWE Big fan. You need a storyline that involves you WINNING MATCHES! WWE isn't using you to your full potential, IMO

Benzilla @BenzillaStudios @SonyaDevilleWWE I completely agree with you boss @SonyaDevilleWWE there's always light at the end of the tunnel, I believe in you, keep up the great work, much love and support for you my #Jerseyfam @SonyaDevilleWWE I completely agree with you boss @SonyaDevilleWWE there's always light at the end of the tunnel, I believe in you, keep up the great work, much love and support for you my #Jerseyfam 🙏❤️

Dylan Stewart @dylstew09 @SonyaDevilleWWE Show up with toxic attraction tonight and tell Mandy to lose so they can go to Smackdown… @SonyaDevilleWWE Show up with toxic attraction tonight and tell Mandy to lose so they can go to Smackdown…

Jacob Stetar @PaulStetar

in the ring now. YOU GOT MAD SKILL BUDDY! I'll come out and see you wrestle in person soon.

The next time the WWE is in my area. ROCK ON! @SonyaDevilleWWE MAN! YOU SHOULD BE THE CHAMPION! NOT JOBBING OUT EVERY MATCH! At least you are backin the ring now. YOU GOT MAD SKILL BUDDY! I'll come out and see you wrestle in person soon.The next time the WWE is in my area. ROCK ON! @SonyaDevilleWWE MAN! YOU SHOULD BE THE CHAMPION! NOT JOBBING OUT EVERY MATCH! At least you are backin the ring now. YOU GOT MAD SKILL BUDDY! I'll come out and see you wrestle in person soon. The next time the WWE is in my area. ROCK ON! https://t.co/jO5NFPWuaa

Michael @Themikeocchi @SonyaDevilleWWE Bro you deserve so much better! The constant loss makes 0 sense @SonyaDevilleWWE Bro you deserve so much better! The constant loss makes 0 sense

Dutch Mantell suggested that Liv Morgan should take some time off following her loss at Extreme Rules

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently suggested that Liv Morgan should take some time off following her loss at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell said that despite liking Liv, he thinks that the latter should take some time off the ring.

He further mentioned that Morgan and Ronda Rousey's storyline would have proceeded in a better way if the former decided to make a comeback to continue her rivalry with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"I like Liv Morgan," Mantell said. "She was almost put in a position of she really couldn't win that. In position with Ronda Rousey, it was a no-win situation. Taking the belt off somebody that's not had it a long time, it can hurt them, but I don't think this will hurt Liv. I would suggest she take some time off, let her go through some more stuff, and then pop up again and say, 'We got unfinished business,' then take it from there."

After Liv's match against Sonya Deville, it is now clear that the former SmackDown Women's Champion has turned heel following her loss at Extreme Rules.

What are your thoughts on Morgan's new gimmick? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes