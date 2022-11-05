Superstar allies herself with Ronda Rousey; brutally busts open the face of female star on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was present at ringside with her newest ally on SmackDown this week. Rousey's best friend Shayna Baszler faced Natalya, but the presence of the former by her side seemed to have an odd influence on proceedings.

Last week, Rousey and Baszler appeared to join forces, with Natalya falling foul of them. Her bad luck continued this week once again, as she was unable to do much to stop the former NXT Women's Champion from defeating her.

Ronda Rousey smiled from ringside while The Queen of Spades worked on Natalya on the mat and got a couple of near-wins. However, the win came after the star locked in the dreaded Kirafuda Clutch to choke out the veteran female superstar.

Natalya lost consciousness, unable to slip out of the deadly grasp of the former NXT Women's Champion. As a result, the match ended with the referee giving Baszler the win.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler continued to celebrate inside the ring, but the worst was yet to come. The Queen of Spades took off her knee pad and then stared down Natalya, who was trying to recover her bearings, still on her knees. She ran up and hit The Queen of Harts across the face with a running knee as Ronda Rousey watched with glee.

Natalya was left bleeding from her busted open face, which was a rather brutal sight to close out proceedings in that segment of SmackDown.

