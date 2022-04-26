Superstar who requested WWE release returns after 6 months to challenge Theory

United States Champion Theory was a special guest on Miz TV, where the two seemed to get along. The Miz called the 24-year-old a reflection of himself, but unsurprisingly, the show faced an interruption. The person to interrupt, however, was a surprise, as the superstar who once requested a release was brought back to TV.

Vince McMahon's protege recently defeated Finn Balor to capture the United States Championship - his first in WWE. Although he lost to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, his push continued and he is the first person in a long time who Mr. McMahon has declared a future world champion (or Universal Champion, in his case).

On the latest episode of RAW, Theory was interrupted by none other than Mustafa Ali - who returned for the first time in half a year. Not only this, but he also requested his release from the company for a while. Unfortunately for Ali, his request was never granted.

He would confront the champion, who instantly declined his request. There were multiple references made to him requesting his release. However, his night didn't end too well.

Mustafa Ali's return may not immediately lead to a title shot against Theory

Mustafa Ali faced two-time WWE Champion The Miz and walked out victorious. However, post-match, as he was walking back to gorilla position, he was assaulted from behind by Tommaso Ciampa, who is expected to simply go by the name of Ciampa.

It established Ciampa as a heel for the first time in years. For the uninitiated, Ciampa was considered one of WWE's greatest heels during the peak of his NXT run where he became the NXT Champion. He eventually turned face and that was the role he held when he finally ended his run with the brand.

It looks like Ali vs. Ciampa will be the direction going forward for now.

