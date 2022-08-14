Superstar shares photoshopped picture with Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently shared an edited photo in which he can be seen carrying Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Kross recently returned to WWE along with his wife and on-screen manager Scarlett Bordeaux on SmackDown. The return took the pro-wrestling world by storm as the star was immediately inserted into the main event scene as he laid out Drew McIntyre and confronted Roman Reigns.

The former NXT Champion has been sharing loads of fan pictures on his social media handles since his return. One fan edited a picture of Kross in which he can be seen wearing both the WWE Title and the Universal Title.

The fan wrote "What if" in the caption to their picture and shared it on their story. Kross noticed the story and shared it on his Instagram story, making it clear that he aims to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Check out the screengrab of Kross' story below:

Karrion Kross has made his intentions pretty clear

Karrion Kross cut an intense promo on Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of SmackDown

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief is yet to be dethroned from the top of the promotion's ladder and is set to go up against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

However, Karrion Kross, who has set his eyes on the undisputed world champion, cut a fiery promo on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, sharing his honest thoughts on The Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief.

"Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns. The chosen ones. Must be nice. Us, cast out of paradise. Disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten. But we never forgot. We prepared, and we waited for the perfect time to strike with vengeance. Everybody knows about the bloodline. Now we're going to show them the new timeline. Because no matter when the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll. Tick tock." [H/T Comicbook]

Kross is a two-time NXT Champion and was moved to the main roster last year following a dominant run on the developmental brand. However, certain creative decisions seemingly did not go in favor of the star, and he was finally let go in late November.

It remains to be seen what's in store for him on the main roster in the near future, now that Triple H is at the helm of creative in WWE.

Do you think Karrion Kross will dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

