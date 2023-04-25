Superstar, who went public about wanting to be released from WWE, issues a statement; sends a message to two current stars

The WWE Universe was taken by surprise today when two superstars said that they had asked for their releases, but the company denied them. The Schism members Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid issued a statement on Twitter. However, Fowler has now made some clarifications.

It was reported that the two stars had asked for their releases from WWE a couple of weeks back. The former Grizzled Young Veterans have been a mainstay on NXT and is also a part of The Schism alongside Joe Gacy and Ava Raine.

Reid took to Twitter earlier today to say that the company had denied the release request from the tag team and that their contracts would be expiring in October 2023. The former James Drake also appeared to have the team's future planned, saying that they would share their next chapter after their release.

"As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents."

Rip Fowler has now issued a further statement. He said that their statements about asking to be released from the company were simply factual in nature to keep their fans updated. He also said that he wished Joe Gacy and Ava Raine the best and sent them love.

"Our statements tonight are simply factual and intended to keep our fans (who have been asking questions) updated. I would like to add that @JoeGacy and @avawwe_ are both boss and will continue to smash everything that they do! Lots of love for both," he wrote.

At the moment, it's not clear how the company will react to them going public about their issues and if they will be released soon.

Do you think Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid will be released from their contracts soon by the company?

