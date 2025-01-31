Surprise Royal Rumble entrant could win and headline WrestleMania with Rhea Ripley, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter picked a huge name who could possibly headline WrestleMania alongside Rhea Ripley. He was referring to Jade Cargill as the wild card.

Cargill has been away from WWE after an unknown assailant attacked her backstage on the November 22 episode of SmackDown. However, the star is now a hot favorite to return during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

During a special episode of Smack Talk, Bill Apter felt Jade vs. Rhea Ripley could be a huge matchup for WrestleMania. Despite her inexperience, Bill reasoned that WWE could prepare Jade for the marque matchup. The Hall of Fame journalist also noted that Mami was a great worker and could make Cargill look good during the matchup.

Trending

"I'm gonna stick to my guns that if Jade Cargill comes back, she's gonna be in the title picture. Do you see Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley in the main event? I certainly can." He continued, "I think she looks the part though. I think she would get strong with the right fever for that. Ready or not, they could make her ready. Rhea can always make somebody look great, she's done it in the past." [From 13:00 onwards]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Rhea Ripley has just started another reign with the Women's World Championship. She defeated Liv Morgan on the Netflix premiere of RAW and is now at the top of the women's roster. She even defeated Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event last week.

It will be interesting to see who comes up as the next challenger for the former Judgment Day member.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback