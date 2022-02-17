Surprising 144-day Charlotte Flair WWE streak not set to end this weekend

Charlotte Flair won't defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as part of this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Instead, The Queen will be involved in a tag team match when she joins forces with Sonya Deville to take on Naomi and Ronda Rousey.

This means that it has been 144 days since Charlotte Flair has defended her Championship on pay-per-view. The SmackDown Women's Champion is yet to defend the title for the blue brand as on a Premium Live Event, and the last time she defended the RAW Women's Championship on pay-per-view was back in September at Extreme Rules.

This was also the last time that Alexa Bliss stepped foot in a WWE ring. Interestingly, this weekend will be the first time Bliss has wrestled since her loss to Flair when she takes her place in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Charlotte Flair defends her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey

Since Charlotte Flair won't be defending her Championship this weekend in the Middle East, the next time her title will be on the line at a pay-per-view will be as part of WrestleMania weekend.

By the time Ronda Rousey and The Queen collide at WrestleMania, Flair's streak would have reached 188 days.

It's hard to believe that the company has been able to protect Flair from defending her Championship for almost six months, since Becky Lynch has been forced to defend the RAW Women's Championship at every opportunity.

Flair has put her title on the line but only as part of weekly shows, where it is much more unlikely for the strap to change hands.

By comparison, Bekcy Lynch has defended her Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, Day One, The Royal Rumble and this weekend steps up to the challenge of WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

