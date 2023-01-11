Surprising entertainment company among current favorites to purchase WWE

Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week as the company seemingly prepares for a sale. Now, sportsbooks are releasing their odds as to which company will purchase the wrestling juggernaut.

The 77-year-old resigned from the company in July 2022 after the Wall Street Journal published an article about the former CEO's improper conduct with former female employees. After his departure, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named co-CEO's and Triple H assumed creative responsibility for the company.

McMahon issued a press release a few days ago stating that unless he has direct involvement as an executive chairman from the outset of a strategic review, he won't approve any media-rights deal or sale. In addition to possibly being sold to another company, the wrestling promotion is due to sign a massive TV rights deal soon.

Bovada Sportsbook has released their odds for which company will purchase WWE in the near future. The leader in the clubhouse at the moment is Comcast at -140, with Disney ranking second at +350.

Endeavor (UFC's parent company) comes in third at +900, with Amazon, Netflix, Fox, Liberty Media, and Warner Bros. Discovery behind them. AEW President Tony Khan buying WWE is listed as a long shot and you can check out the entire odds by clicking here.

Former WWE writer claims "everybody is scared to death" following Vince McMahon's return to the company

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that there is a power struggle currently going on within the company.

Russo suggested that Vince McMahon isn't just returning to the company to orchestrate a sale, the 77-year-old wants to replace his son-in-law, Triple H, as the Head of Creative.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed there is a "political chess game" happening at the top of the company and that nobody would want to work in that environment.

"No, absolutely not (whether Vince McMahon is happy with Triple H's work). There is such a political chess game going on over there right now. Everybody is scared to death. You literally have people in that company not sleeping at night due to what's going on. Who wants to work in that type of environment?" [From 14:01 onwards]

Wrestling fans initially responded to the leadership change and were behind Triple H's vision for the company. WWE's ratings have waned as of late and time will tell if a potential sale will benefit the viewer or just Vince McMahon's bank account.

