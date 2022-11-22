Surprising female wrestler targeting WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri has been teased as a potential challenger to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Maximum Male Models debuted on WWE's main roster shortly following WrestleMania 38. Former Superstars Dio Maddin (Mace) and Mansoor were re-introduced alongside a re-packaged LA Knight as Max Dupri. However, following Max's return to his LA Knight character, full control of the group was delegated to his on-screen sister Maxxie.

Now, Maxxine's kayfabe employee and Maximum Male Models stablemate ma.ce has taken to social media to tease Dupri as a potential title challenger. Taking to his official Twitter account, the former Retribution member shared an image of Maxxine with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship photoshopped on her. Flanking Dupri were MMM stars ma.ce and man.soor, who had the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships photoshopped onto them.

"mmmanifesting." he wrote

What was the fan reaction to the WWE SmackDown stars tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe and wrestling fans from all over the world have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the ma.ce's post.

One WWE fan requested that Maximum Male Models be fired.

Another fan questioned if Maxxine Dupri had ever wrestled on the main roster.

Jonesy @Jonesy85486660 @MACEtheWRESTLER has maxine even wrestled on the main roster yet @MACEtheWRESTLER has maxine even wrestled on the main roster yet

One fan warned MMM that they were manifesting a beating from The Bloodline.

Yoyo_Blue @YoyoBlue30 @WWEUsos @MACEtheWRESTLER Yeaaa kepp it up yall going to be manifesting..... a real live beat down by the bloodline.. anyone else???🤣🤣 @MACEtheWRESTLER Yeaaa kepp it up yall going to be manifesting..... a real live beat down by the bloodline.. anyone else???🤣🤣☝️👏👏 @WWEUsos

Another WWE fan photoshopped every championship in the company onto the team.

One fan told the group that the titles were 'in their dreams.'

Another fan told the team they would 'never' win the title and shared an image of a confused Jey Uso.

Maximum Male Models last got into the ring at a WWE Live Event in Switzerland on November 2nd, 2022. In the match, they were defeated by Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row.

