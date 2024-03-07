Surprising finish to Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns is possible, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns could defeat Cody Rhodes again at WWE WrestleMania XL to become a "mythical" champion. The veteran in question is former WWE Tag Team Champion Tom Prichard.

The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at WrestleMania 39 but came up short after interference from The Bloodline. He earned another shot at the title at this year's Show of Shows as he won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second consecutive year.

Most fans apparently expect Rhodes to finish his story this year after his loss last year. Prichard also hopes The American Nightmare captures the title. However, he revealed on the Taking You to School podcast that he could also see Reigns coming out on top again at WrestleMania XL, which would surprise many:

"[I can see Roman winning though, ideally.] Well, I can too. But I hope nobody riots. I can see Roman Reigns holding the belt even longer and become this mythical champion in this modern era. But at the same time I could see Cody slipping over," he said. [From 33:49 to 34:11]

Will Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns under Bloodline rules at WWE WrestleMania?

Last Friday, The Rock challenged the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to a massive tag team match against him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, on the first night of WrestleMania XL.

While The American Nightmare and The Visionary's victory would mean The Bloodline would be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on night two, their loss would mean Rhodes would fight Reigns under Bloodline rules.

The World Heavyweight Champion and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner are heading to SmackDown tomorrow night to confront Reigns and The Rock and give them their "obvious" answer to the challenge. It would be interesting to see if the confrontation would turn physical between the four superstars.

