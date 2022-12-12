WWE Superstar Angel Garza has reacted to The New Day winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at last week's Deadline premium live event and is possibly looking for a title match in the future.

The man now known simply as Angel is currently teaming up with Humberto to form the Los Lotharios tag team. The two have been a team for over a year but have found it difficult to make it to TV since the change in administration. They wrestled their last televised match over two months ago when they lost a three-minute bout to Hit Row on the September 30 episode of SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline on Saturday, defeating Pretty Deadly for the belts. They became the latest main roster stars to dip their toes in the developmental waters of the Black and White Brand, becoming Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in the process.

Angel, who as part of Los Lotharios took on The New Day in a fatal four-way tag match on the September 5 episode of RAW, has now hinted at a potential bout against the 12-time tag champs.

While it is not known how long The New Day's stay in NXT will last, their Tag Team Championship win suggests that they are in for an extended run with the brand.

After their win at NXT Deadline, The New Day recieve a heartfelt message from fellow member Big E

Injured superstar and New Day member Big E recently sent a heartfelt message to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, congratulating them for winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at the Deadline premium live event.

Big E has been on the shelf since suffering a neck injury earlier this year. On the March 11 episode of SmackDown, The New Day took on The Brawling Brutes. During the match, Ridge Holland performed a belly-to-belly suplex to the former WWE Champion, who landed on his head and broke his neck.

Although he has been seen without a neckbrace for a few months now, there is no update on the timeline of his potential return.

Following Xavier and Kofi's win last Saturday, Big E congratulated the two on Twitter and expressed his gratitude for being their partner throughout his career.

"What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y’all to death."

Having floudered for months after Big E's injury, The New Day has finally found a way back to relevancy on WWE's weekly TV. But the duo, along with the whole WWE Universe, are awaiting the Powerhouse of Positivity's in-ring return.

