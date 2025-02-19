Surprising job that former Women’s Champion Debra now has following WWE retirement

Former WWE star Debra recently shed light on her career outside professional wrestling. She departed from the Stamford-based company in 2002 following a real-life controversy with her then-husband Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The 64-year-old made a name for herself in WCW and WWE, primarily as a manager. Her most noticeable runs saw her manage Jeff Jarrett and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Despite her limited in-ring appearances, Debra won the WWF Women's Championship in 1999.

During her recent appearance on Monopoly Events' For The Love of Wrestling, Debra opened up about her life after leaving the global juggernaut. The former wrestling manager noted that after parting ways with the wrestling promotion, she completed her Bachelor's degree, followed by a Master of Science in Criminal Justice. Debra added that she currently works for the District Attorney's Office in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Well, after I left wrestling, I ended up going to the University of Alabama, and I received a Bachelor [degree], and then I received a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama. And I also now currently work for the District Attorney’s Office in New Orleans, Louisiana. So it’s been an interesting journey from wrestling to what I do now," she said. [From 1:23 to 1:51]

You can watch Debra's interview below:

Former WWE star Debra opens up about her favorite wrestling moments

Debra spent two years in WCW before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. Later in the interview, she expressed how much fun she had working as a heel in World Championship Wrestling.

Debra added that she also particularly enjoyed her run alongside Mick Foley. She played the role of Lieutenant Commissioner, with the WWE Hall of Famer being the Commissioner.

"You know, it was really fun when I was at the WCW and I was the Queen Debra. So, I was a heel, and that was so much fun because back in those days, people could throw things at us, and it was wild, and it was live TV. So, it was just fun. But also in the WWF/WWE, I also enjoyed working with Mick when I was Lieutenant Commissioner," [From 2:30 to 3:00]

The real-life Debra Marshall has embarked on a successful career outside professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she would ever make an appearance at a WWE show again.

