Surprising name will sell his soul to The Rock, says WWE veteran, for a spot at WrestleMania 41; it's not Cody Rhodes

The Rock will get an answer from Cody Rhodes when the two meet in Toronto for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks CM Punk will surprisingly sell his soul and become a corporate guy heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Tonight, The Rock heads to the ring to find out whether The American Nightmare is the people's champion or The Final Boss' champion heading into WrestleMania 41. However, Tommy Dreamer has an interesting take on it.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran asked what would happen if CM Punk took the offer instead of Cody Rhodes. The Straight Edge Superstar wants to fulfill his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, and he could do so by selling his soul to The Rock and becoming a company man.

Ad

Trending

"Think of the ultimate rebel in wrestling, CM Punk. What if he becomes Corporate Punk, but he aligns himself with the company and sells his soul to get to the main event [of WrestleMania 41]? To get what he always wanted," Dreamer said. (From 27:18 to 27:45)

Listen to the podcast below:

Ad

CM Punk met Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have crossed paths on different occasions in the Stamford-based promotion. The two often had similar ideologies and goals in their minds but took different paths in the process.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes received special treatment on the brand, thanks to The Rock. Apart from his locker room, The Final Boss had a gift for him as well.

Ad

Before he went out to close the show, he met CM Punk backstage. The Straight Edge Star advised The American Nightmare to ignore The Rock's offer heading into WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Rhodes met others who did push him towards the corporate side as the show progressed. It'll be interesting to see what The American Nightmare does when he comes face-to-face with The Final Boss.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback