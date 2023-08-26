Surprising plans for Cody Rhodes announced for Payback 2023 - and it's not a match

After Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 to end their feud, it seemed like WWE was just going through the motions with him - having no actual story in place. That seems to be a confirmed fact after the promotion announced the plans for him at Payback 2023.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will be at Payback - to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Expand Tweet

It gives a similar feeling to eight years ago when a returning Randy Orton appeared on Chris Jericho's "Highlight Reel." On the other hand, Waller has found himself in rather big positions, interacting with legends like John Cena and possibly being Edge's second-last opponent, even getting an endorsement from him.

As for Cody Rhodes, he has been involved in a few RAW main events against The Judgment Day, allying with Sami Zayn and the returning Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Although Cody is rumored to be Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40, it was quickly clear that WWE didn't have too much in place for him in August - and we can only hope that changes in September.

Could WWE possibly have something surprising in store for The American Nightmare at Payback? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?