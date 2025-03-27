Surprising update on Miro fka Rusev's possible WWE return (Exclusive)

Miro, fka Rusev, is a free agent, and that instantly leads to the question of whether he could be returning to WWE. There is a surprising new update on his potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there is genuine interest from WWE's side to sign Miro and bring him back. This is a surprising report, as his AEW exit didn't go down too well, as well as the fact that WWE has an incredibly stacked roster and wouldn't be hurting without him.

Regardless, there is reportedly interest in a WWE return, and it looks like it could be a win-win for both sides. It was noted that the deal isn't expected to happen until later this year, which means that he will continue to be a free agent throughout 2025.

What is Miro fka Rusev's potential upon his WWE return?

It really is going to be interesting to see what Miro has to offer if or when he returns to WWE. The jury is certainly out, but one could argue that he had a greater chance at succeeding in the Vince McMahon era, despite the obstacles.

The main issue with his first WWE tenure was the fact that Vince McMahon failed to capitalize on him when he was red hot during the Rusev Day run. For example, at WrestleMania 34, when he was competing for the United States Championship against Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode, it would have been the perfect crowning moment for him as a babyface.

Instead, he took a pinfall from Jinder Mahal, who lost the US Title eight days later to Jeff Hardy. It was certainly the Wild West in terms of creativity in WWE at the time, but the fact remains that despite the mishandling (and the controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana), Miro enjoyed regular TV time. It was almost a guarantee.

What he faces in this era of WWE is the fact that he's in an ultra-competitive roster. Even superstars whom Triple H has been a big proponent of, like Andrade, fail to get TV time, and even after praising Baron Corbin for his work in NXT, he failed to give him television time as well.

Miro is going to have to do something to stand out as Rusev unless he's happy to take the role that many superstars do, which is a guaranteed paycheck while not necessarily being utilized to the best of one's abilities creatively.

This has been an issue for Miro, who reportedly butted heads with Tony Khan creatively. This, paired with injuries, led to lengthy absences in his AEW spell.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

