Surprising WWE Superstar open to joining Jade Cargill; claims alliance should have happened sooner

Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair have all gone their separate ways following SmackDown after it was revealed that Naomi was the one behind the attack that took her out of action for four months.

Back in 2024, Carmelo Hayes offered to join Jade Cargill and her group to make them the Big 4, but they were not interested. The issue was recently brought back up, and Hayes agreed with a claim that they would still be together if he had joined them.

It's unclear what Hayes believes he could have done to help the group since Naomi chose to attack Cargill because she thought that she was sucking the life out of Belair and piggybacking off her popularity.

Hayes pushed to join the women when he was part of a feud with Andrade, and Cargill was the one who laughed at him because he had already lost two matches to the former NXT Champion.

Hayes has since found his own success on SmackDown and is currently part of a team with The Miz called Melo Don't Miz.

Where does this leave Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

There seems to be support out there for both women, with many backing Naomi and claiming that she had a good reason to attack Cargill when she did. The likes of Rikishi and even former WWE star Melina have backed Naomi, which could lead to a lengthy feud between the two women or even a story to bring back one of the stars.

It's hard to imagine that the story is over after two attacks from Cargill, but Belair has WrestleMania and a match against Iyo Sky to prepare for, so she will be distracted with her own issues in the coming weeks. This means it's likely that both women will have their own story heading into WrestleMania since it is only around six weeks away.

