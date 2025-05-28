Surprising WWE Superstar praises major rival Roman Reigns

A surprising WWE Superstar recently had kind words to say about Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has not appeared on WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Cody and Brandi Rhodes discussed aging gracefully. Brandi Rhodes praised popular musician John Mayer and was about to bring up another name when The American Nightmare referenced Roman Reigns.

Brandi Rhodes was going to mention Reigns and wondered how old he was. Cody Rhodes responded that he had no idea of Reigns' age but claimed he looked great.

"I don't know, but boy look good. Boy look good," said Rhodes [From 27:08 - 27:13]

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and helped Seth Rollins pick up the victory at the premium live event last month. Reigns attempted to get revenge on The Visionary on the following episode of WWE RAW, but was attacked by Bron Breakker.

The former Intercontinental Champion leveled Reigns with a spear, and the 40-year-old hasn't been seen since.

Former WWE personality discusses Roman Reigns' hiatus

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently commented on Roman Reigns' hiatus from the company.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro show, Coachman noted that Reigns already misses a lot of time every year. He stated that Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE, but is not on the show most of the time.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?" [From 42:53 – 43:20]

You can check out the video below:

Seth Rollins won a Triple Threat match this past Monday night on WWE RAW to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7. It will be interesting to see if Reigns makes an appearance at Money in the Bank 2025 next month.

